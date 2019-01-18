NORTHFIELD — Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains will host a free information session for girls and parents on Thursday, Jan. 24, from 6-7 p.m. at Union Sanborn School, 5 Elm St. Girls and their families can meet local Girl Scouts and volunteers, learn about expanded STEM and outdoor programs, enjoy girl-led activities, explore programs, learn about volunteer opportunities, and register to become a Girl Scout. Plus, girls will receive a free Discover Girl Scouts embroidered patch.
To learn more about Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains, visit www.girlscoutsgwm.org, or call 888-474-9686.
