CONCORD — Disabled American Veterans, a nonprofit charity that provides support for Veterans of all generations and their families, is making several stops this month throughout the state.
Two of the services DAV provides at no cost to Veterans are the Mobile Service Office program, and informational seminars. These outreach programs serve communities across the country to help Veterans and their families obtain the services and benefits they have earned.
Staffed by trained DAV national service officers, programs provide professional support throughout the claims and appeals process. Veterans should bring identification, social security number, and any other pertinent documentation regarding military service. DAV membership is not required to use the free services.
DAV will be in the Lakes Region on Monday, June 10, Information Seminar from 9-10 a.m., Mobile Service Office from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at VFW Post #1670, 143 Court St. in Laconia.
DAV will also be stopping throughout the state on Tuesday, June 11, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Bunny Belhumeur Veterans Center, 156 Back River Road in Dover; Wednesday, June 12, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Army Barracks, 347 White Mountain Highway Route 16 in Conway; and Thursday, June 13, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Littleton Food Coop, 43 Bethlehem Road.
For more information, call Jesse Welch, NSO supervisor, at 603-222-5788, or visit DAV.org.
