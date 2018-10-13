MEREDITH — To provide a sense of what it's like to live with blindness or limited vision, Future In Sight is hosting a "Dinner in the Dark" evening at Giuseppe's in Mill Falls Marketplace on Monday, Nov. 5. The reception will start at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m.
During the event, diners will put on blindfolds and enjoy their meals in darkness. Created in Germany, this unique sensory awareness experience takes guests on a journey of heightened taste, sound, and touch, all in the dark. Longtime FIS supporter Tony Bonacco, a member of the group’s Lakes Region Advisory Council and the New Hampshire chapter of the National Federation of the Blind, will be a guest speaker, sharing personal anecdotes about how he navigates his life with vision restrictions.
For this meal, appetizers will include crostini breads with ricotta, tomato and fresh mint; an Italian antipasti platter with salami, cheese, olives, artichokes, fresh buffalo mozzarella, basil and tomato crostini breads; and insalata Verdi. The entrée options are seafood scampi, beef braciola, baked stuffed shells, and chicken parmigiana. Desserts will also be served. The dinner ticket is $40.
Dinner in the Dark events are fundraisers for Future In Sight across the state and at various restaurants. Future In Sight is a nonprofit which works to transform the lives of individuals of all ages living with vision loss or blindness through education, training and support.
To sign up, visit futureinsight.org/stay-informed/events/82-save-the-date-lakes-region-dinner-in-the-dark.
