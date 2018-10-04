MEREDITH — Future In Sight is hosting an evening to promote understanding of the experience of living with blindness and vision loss during 'Dinner in the Dark.' The event is Monday, Nov. 5, at "The Grotto" at Giuseppe’s in Mill Falls Marketplace, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Diners will put on blindfolds during a three-course meal. The event concept was created in Germany, and has exposed thousands of people to the sensory awareness experience. Tony Bonacco, a supporter and member of the Future In Sight Lakes Region Advisory Council and the New Hampshire chapter of the National Federation of the Blind, will be a guest speaker. Bonacco will share his experience living with vision restrictions. Tickets for dinner are $40.
The reception beings at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Register for the event by visiting www.futureinsight.org.
