LACONIA — National Alliance on Mental Illness New Hampshire has been chosen as a recipient of the 2018 Thanks for Giving fundraiser, hosted by FEEDNH.org and Great New Hampshire Restaurants.
Dine out to support NAMI New Hampshire
To support NAMI NH, Granite State Children's Alliance, CASA NH, and Harbor Homes, visit T-Bones, CJ's or Cactus Jack's between Oct. 15 and Nov. 11. For a donation of $5, diners will receive a $10 coupon for a future visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.