MANCHESTER — Students in grades kindergarten through 12, from 34 area New Hampshire schools and community groups, will compete using their skills of collaboration, problem-solving, creativity and critical thinking in Destination Imagination Regional Tournaments. Teams of up to seven students will compete in solving challenges based in science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math, as well as social entrepreneurship. Competitions start March 9 at Souhegan High School in Amherst and Inter-Lakes High School in Meredith.
Top-finishing teams advance to the state finals on March 30 in Nashua, and teams can then qualify to attend Destination Imagination Global Finals to compete with the best teams from 15 countries.
Next Saturday, March 16, competitions will take place at Monadnock Regional Middle-High School in Swanzey, and Manchester Memorial High School.
Teams competing in the competition March 9 at Souhegan High School include Academy for Science and Design, Amherst DI, Bedford DI, Bedford High School, Bedford NH DI, Bicentennial Elementary, Derry Village Elementary School, Hollis Elementary School, Hollis-Brookline Middle School, Hooksett NH Homeschool, Londonderry DI, Main Dunstable Elementary School, Merrimack DI, Mont Vernon Village School, Nashua High School South, and The Derryfield School.
Teams competing in the Meredith tournament include Berlin, Building Block Commons, Daisy Bronson Middle School, Gilmanton School, Grantham Village School, GRS Cooperative, Indian River School, Inter-Lakes, Lancaster Elementary, Lebanon Middle School, Mildred C. Lakeway Elementary, NASD NHCS Project Promise, Newfound Regional High School Project Promise, REAL Initiative, Shaker Regional School District, Thornton Central School, and Warren Village School.
