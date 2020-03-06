MEREDITH — Over 1,000 New Hampshire students will compete with Future of Work skills at the Destination Imagination Regional Tournament, starting today.
Collaboration, problem solving, creativity, collaboration and critical thinking are sought-after skills in business. Teams will compete in these skills, solving challenges based in science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math, as well as social entrepreneurship. Competitions start with today's event at Inter-Lakes High School, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Students in grades Kindergarten through 12th grade from 25 area schools and community groups will compete in teams of up to seven students.
Organizations competing today are Abbot Downing School, Auburn Village School, Berlin schools, Berlin Schools Elementary, Daisy Bronson Middle School, Hooksett schools, Hooksett Memorial School, Indian River School, Inter-Lakes, Lebanon High School, Merrimack Valley Middle School, Mildred C. Lakeway Elementary School, Moharimet, Newington Public School, REAL Initiative at Laconia Middle School, Strafford School, The Derryfield School, Thornton Central School, TreeFort Learning, Underhill School, Warren Village School and White Mountains Regional School District.
Top-finishing teams advance to the State Finals on Saturday, March 28 in Nashua, and teams from the state final can qualify to attend Destination Imagination Global Finals to compete with teams from 15 countries and nearly every state.
Other upcoming regional competitions are Amherst Regional on Saturday, March 14, and Swanzey Regional on Saturday, March 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.