MOULTONBOROUGH — The Outreach Committee of the Community Church of Sandwich held a dessert auction July 18 to benefit Interlakes Community Caregivers in the new pole building on the Sandwich Fairgrounds. COVID-19 safety protocols were followed, and the event raised $1,914.
Interlakes Community Caregivers Executive Director Rachel Saliba attended the service at the Community Church of Sandwich Sunday to thank the congregation. She said, “We are humbled by the support of the Community Church of Sandwich and the community members who participated in their socially distant dessert auction.” She added, “Interlakes Community Caregivers was started by a small group of dedicated individuals from the Center Harbor Congregational Church, much like the Outreach Committee of CCS.”
