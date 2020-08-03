Dessert Auction

From left are Mattea Taylor, a.k.a. Little Whoopie; Auctioneer Jennifer Wright; Outreach Committee Organizers Jackie Berry and Mary Hillsgrove; and Warren and Pastor Deb Hoffman. (Courtesy photo)

MOULTONBOROUGH — The Outreach Committee of the Community Church of Sandwich held a dessert auction July 18 to benefit Interlakes Community Caregivers in the new pole building on the Sandwich Fairgrounds. COVID-19 safety protocols were followed, and the event raised $1,914.

Interlakes Community Caregivers Executive Director Rachel Saliba attended the service at the Community Church of Sandwich Sunday to thank the congregation. She said, “We are humbled by the support of the Community Church of Sandwich and the community members who participated in their socially distant dessert auction.” She added, “Interlakes Community Caregivers was started by a small group of dedicated individuals from the Center Harbor Congregational Church, much like the Outreach Committee of CCS.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.