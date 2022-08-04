LACONIA — Got Lunch! Laconia is now in its 12th year of offering healthy lunches to kids in our community throughout the summer months. The program has been successful because of the many volunteers who help each week. In addition to the volunteers, of course, is the financial support received from a variety of sources.
Because of a grant provided by Northeast Delta Dental Got Lunch! Laconia was able to provide families and children with toothbrushes and toothpaste on their recent weekly distribution.
