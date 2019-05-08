MEREDITH — The Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the 25th Annual Community Yard Sale on Saturday, May 18, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Chamber President John Moulton said this event was organized several years ago to create community spirit and provide a service to both residents and businesses, as well as to visitors to the community.
All registered sites will receive a sign for their property as well as a listing in a map and brochure produced by the chamber. Maps directing people to the individual sales will be available at the Chamber of Commerce Information Center the day of the event.
All residents, businesses, and organizations who would like to participate should call the Chamber at 603-279-6121 or email info@meredithareachamber.com for a registration form. To be listed on the map, the registration form with participation fee should be returned by Monday, May 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.