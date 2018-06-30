Daylong festival on July 7 will celebrate Laconia's 125th birthday and Independence Day
LACONIA — In honor of Laconia’s 125th Anniversary as a New Hampshire city, and in celebration of the nation’s independence, a Celebrate Laconia will host a daylong festival including a parade, festival and fireworks. This event will take the place of the annual July 4th fireworks and celebration.
A mile-long parade, which will reflect the theme “Celebrating Our Industries,” will start the festivities at 2 p.m. Starting from Laconia High School, the parade will embody the diverse economy and culture of Laconia and the Lakes Region and promote community pride. Celebrate Laconia encourages all businesses, organizations, teams, and community groups to register to be in the parade, to showcase what community means to your industry. In addition, all neighborhoods of the city are encouraged to engage their nostalgia and showcase their corner of the city. Floats, decorated bikes and cars, banners and more are all welcome to be in the parade.
The parade will concludes at Opechee Park, where the rest of the festivities will occur. With a diverse and energetic musical line-up starting at 3 p.m., the Festival Main Stage will be the anchor of the day, and proudly sponsored by the Laconia Putnam Fund. The musical lineup includes Sweep the Leg, Epic Season, Dan Walker and the Rockin’ Daddios. A community-focused tent will promote unique activities and entertainment for all ages, including dance performances and kid-friendly workshops. Throughout the park will be local craft and food vendors, promoting New Hampshire made products and treats, a celebratory sand sculpture from world-renowned sculptor Justin Gordon, games, a hot air balloon ride courtesy of ReMax Bayside, a beer and wine garden at Opechee Point hosted by 405 Pub & Grill, and much more.
Closing out the celebrations will be a spectacular fireworks display, illuminating the night sky and celebrating the community and the nation. Those interested in being part of the events, either as a volunteer or a supporter, can email connect@celebratelaconia.org, or visit www.celebratelaconia.org .
This event, along with Celebrate Laconia’s other community-wide initiatives, are made possible through the generous support of Bank of New Hampshire, Belknap Landscape Company, Faro Italian Grille, Kennell Orthodontics, Laconia Daily Sun, Laconia Putnam Fund, Lakes Region Community Services and Normandin, Cheney & O’Neil, pllc.
Celebrate Laconia is a 501c3 nonprofit, civic organization whose mission is to celebrate the past, present and future of the City of Laconia; to promote vitality throughout the entire community by coordinating citizens, public officials, civic and non-profit organizations, and private businesses; to encourage cultural and economic development; and to develop a framework for the future of the city. Any individual, business or organization interested in partnering with Celebrate Laconia, is encouraged to contact the group at connect@celebratelaconia.org for opportunities.
