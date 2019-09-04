HOLDERNESS — Dave Erler, senior naturalist, celebrated 40 years as an educator at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center with Dave Duck Day on Aug. 13.
Erler joined the science center staff in July 1979, and has made an impact on the development of the science center’s educational programs, animal collection, and exhibit trail over the years. For 40 years of the center’s 53-year existence, Erler has been at the heart of the organization, strengthening its mission.
Throughout the day, younger visitors experienced a sampling of Erler’s favorite ways to experience nature from his book '50 Nature Activities for Kids.' Past and current staff, volunteers, and community members gathered to share their memories and stories of Erler at a reception, where Executive Director Iain MacLeod presented Erler with a commendation from Gov. Chris Sununu, recognizing Erler’s exceptional work in environmental education.
“Dave, your contributions to the growth and success of the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center are unmatched,” MacLeod said. “Your dedication to and passion for science education is inspiring and humbling, and your impact on the countless thousands of children and adults who you have taught in your 40 years at the science center is profound. The science center would not be the dynamic and vibrant place it is today without you. We are forever in your debt, and your legacy will live on in every exhibit and program long into the future. Congratulations on 40 amazing years, and thank you from all of the staff, board, volunteers, interns, teachers, students and children who you have taught and inspired.”
For more information about Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, call 603-968-7194, or visit www.nhnature.org.
