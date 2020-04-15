WOLFEBORO — The Winnipesaukee Chapter-Daughters of the American Revolution selected the 2020 DAR Good Citizen Award winner, Brewster Academy senior Robert Rohrbaugh, son of Mary and Robert Rohrbaugh of Wolfeboro, earlier this year. He will represent the Winnipesaukee Chapter at the New Hampshire state competition in Concord.
Rohrbaugh has been on the Brewster Academy honor roll for all quarters and elected as prefect sophomore, junior and senior years. He is the sports editor for the school paper and has been on the Dean's Council for the past two years. He is the varsity basketball and baseball captain, and ran varsity cross-country for four years. Other activities include founding the Basketball for All program and New Hampshire Student Leadership. Rohrbaugh applied to Dartmouth College where he plans to study economics.
There are three other finalists. Grace Abraham, daughter of Karen and Michael Abraham of Tuftonboro. Grace attends Kingswood Regional High School and plans to pursue a degree in interior architectural design. Patrick Finnegan, son of Stephanie and Mack Finnegan of Moultonborough, is a student at Moultonborough Academy. He plans to attend a four-year university or college. Grace DeJager, daughter of Charla and John DeJager of Alton. The Prospect Mountain High School student is interested in Spanish, leadership, and teaching elementary school.
For more information on how to join the Daughters of the American Revolution, contact Regent Susan Fossum at 603-581-9675 or WinnipesaukeeDAR@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.