CONCORD — The New Hampshire State Organization Daughters of the American Revolution honored 60 high school seniors, including several in The Laconia Daily Sun's coverage area, who competed for DAR Good Citizen for 2018-2019.
State Vice Regent Dorothy Howard and DAR Good Citizens Chair Shannon Croteau were hosts at a luncheon recognizing the students, families, and school personnel for their contributions to the program.
The DAR Good Citizen program and scholarship contest, created in 1934, encourages good citizenship through dependability, including truthfulness, loyalty, and punctuality; service, including cooperation, courtesy, and consideration of others; leadership, including personality, self-control, and the ability to assume responsibility; and patriotism, which includes unselfish interest in family, school, community, and nation.
Each student submitted an application and an essay for the scholarship competition. A panel of judges selected one winner per chapter who then advanced to the state-level competition.
Joseph DePalma IV, from Littleton High School, was selected as the New Hampshire DAR Good Citizen. He was sponsored by the White Mountains Chapter. His application has moved on to the Northeast Division competition.
Second-place winner was Valerie Higgins from Pelham High School, sponsored by the Matthew Thornton Chapter, and the third-place DAR Good Citizen Winner was Riley Marelli from Portsmouth Christian Academy, who was sponsored by the Margery Sullivan Chapter.
All DAR Good Citizens were invited to a tour of the New Hampshire Capital prior to the luncheon. The featured speaker at the luncheon was Major Paige Kamal of the New Hampshire Army National Guard.
Local students named were: from Plymouth Regional High School, Rachel Fogerty; Franklin High School, Cameron Moquin; Belmont High School, Kelly Hayes; Gilford Middle-High School, Margaret McNeil; Inter-Lakes Junior-Senior High School, Alyssa Floyd; Laconia High School, Renee Corriveau; Winnisquam Regional High School, Kyle Mann; Kingswood High School, Kelly Holland; and Moultonborough Academy, Jessica Lear.
