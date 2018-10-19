LACONIA — Members of the 18-person Tall Granite Big Band band are drawn from around the Granite State, and the focus is on dancing.
From 7-8 p.m., before the show, free swing dance lessons will be offered, led by area instructors. The band starts at 8 p.m.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20. For reservations, call 603-527-0043, or visit www.pitmansfreightroom.com.
