DANBURY — The Danbury Historical Society is sponsoring Danbury Garden and Farm Days this weekend, with guest speakers, demonstrations, and a farm tour.
Lynn Braley of Field Acres Farm will be at the Danbury Community Center on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to talk about the techniques of preserving and canning food. Her specialties are jams, jellies, relishes, and beets.
Also on Saturday, from 12:30 to 2 p.m., Andy Powell of the University of New Hampshire Speaking for Wildlife program, will discuss New Hampshire's Wildlife History, including how the changing wildlife habitats are affecting species.
Following that, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., UNH Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Ruth H. Axelrod will lead "Gardeners and Nature Lovers: Creating Habitat for Birds, Bees, and Butterflies." Axelrod focuses on eco-friendly landscaping and gardening.
Noreen and David Rollins of Tilton Hill Goat Farm on Route 4, Danbury, will lead a farm tour at 4 p.m. The farm has alpaca, goats, and Americana chickens, and they produce alpaca and cashmere blend yarn, cashmere pelts, socks, and hats, as well as naturally raised goat meat and farm-fresh eggs.
Sunday activities get underway at 11 a.m. at Blazing Star Grange when Stacy Luke, manager of the Merrimack County Conservation District, presents "Bees, Pollinators, and Plants Native to New Hampshire." The presentation will include information on how to attract bees and other pollinators, and how to protect them when they arrive.
That will be followed at 12:30 p.m. with the Danbury Grows Zucchini Festival at the American Legion Hall, with appetizers, main courses, and dessert. Tom Curren will provide music, and there will be games for children.
