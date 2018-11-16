LACONIA — Daniel Fife has launched a 2019 calendar, "The Life of Fife," with some of the proceeds going to autism charities.
Like last year's 2018 calendars, he expects these will be a hit. "I hope people like my calendar, it’s filled with photos and special days that are important to me." It’s a full color, glossy calendar of some of Fife’s favorite spots across the state.
To order a calendar, visit www.gogetfifed.com, or email danfifepsu@yahoo.com.
Fife continues to grow his business, GoGetFifed, a marketing, merchandising and advertising firm. He aims for further growth and success in adding more clients to his business, and more merchandise offerings, along with more creative ideas and business ventures. He continues to try to achieve his goal of offering services statewide. His website, www.gogetfifed.com, is a travel and entertainment website that includes a listing of the events and happenings. This year’s travels took him to Reno, Nevada; Monterey, California; Orlando, and Alabama.
