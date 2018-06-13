LACONIA — American Legion Auxiliary Unit 1 of Laconia will host the annual Father’s Day Breakfast on Sunday, June 17, from 8 to 11 a.m. All are invited. Dads eat for free. Breakfast is $7 for anyone over 10 who is not a dad. Breakfast will include the usual eggs cooked to order, pancakes, toast, sausage, bacon, home fries, juice and coffee.
The event is open to the public and will be served upstairs in the hall at Ameican Legion Post 1, 849 N. Main St., across from the Laconia Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.