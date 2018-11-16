SANDWICH — Advice To The Players will bring Cynthia Shaw to The Arts Center at 12 Main St. for a concert on Friday, Nov. 23, at 7:30 p.m.
A musical storyteller, Shaw will perform her one-woman show "Velvet Determination: A Young Pianist’s Journey to New York."
Shaw enjoyed her childhood of piano lessons and music-making, but as time went on, she developed bigger dreams: moving to New York to attend the esteemed Manhattan School of Music. However, the goal was a bit more difficult than she expected. As she struggled with her self-sabotaging demons, shaky memorization, and insufficient technique, she mastered a falling piano, a sweltering practice room, a music-hating neighbor, a condescending teacher and other obstacles that confront a young Colorado classical pianist who has decided to tackle the Big Apple.
In the music-filled 60-minute solo show, Shaw creates more than 10 characters, including her piano teachers — her kindly childhood teacher, her University of Denver teacher who opens up her eyes to the world of New York, and her formidable first New York piano teacher. Throughout the show, Shaw will play the piano music of Bach, Beethoven, Brahms, Chopin, Debussy, and Schubert. The show is touching, funny, honest and very musical.
Admission is by a choose-your-own-ticket-price, and light refreshments will be available by donation. All proceeds benefit the artist and the Arts Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.