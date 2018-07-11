BELMONT — The Belmont Conservation Commission has purchased the Currier-Sanborn Conservation Area, a significant parcel of conservation land between Silver Lake, the Winnipesaukee River, and Northfield. The property was purchased from the Sanborn Family Trust, descendants of the long-time owners of the property for $125,000. The BCC used money from the Conservation Fund as well as grants to help offset costs to the Town. Grants were received from the Land and Community Heritage Investment Program (LCHIP), the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services Aquatic Resource Mitigation Program, and a State Conservation Committee Conservation (Moose Plate) Grant.
The 85-acre property has a half-mile frontage along the Winnipesaukee River; a significant marsh/flood-plain forest regarded as one of the most significant wildlife habitats in the state; a portion of the Tioga River; frontage on Silver Lake; and it abuts another conservation parcel, the Tioga River Wildlife and Conservation Area, previously purchased by the Town. Together the parcels total 273 acres. The property is a mixture of woodlands, marsh, and floodplain-forest. As are all of the BCC managed properties, it is open to passive recreation, hunting, and fishing.
The Five Rivers Conservation Trust holds a conservation easement on both of these parcels, collectively known as The Tioga Marsh, ensuring their undeveloped, protected status forever.
