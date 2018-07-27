WOLFEBORO — The Lakes Region Curling Association is actively recruiting participants for its fall 2018 curling league at Pop Whalen Arena in Wolfeboro. League play begins in mid-October and runs until mid-December. Matches take place on Sunday evenings from 5:15 to 7:15 p.m.
For area residents who want to know more about the Olympic sport of curling before committing, the LRCA will hold a Curling Information Night on Wednesday, Aug. 8, at the Wolfeboro Public Library. The session starts at 6:30 p.m., and attendees will view presentations on the basics of curling, curling equipment, and the planned fall league.
Participants can join the LRCA as members of an established team of four to six members or as individuals and couples looking to join other players in a new team. LRCA organizers will help with the creation of new teams. Registration will continue until all team slots are filled.
Information about curling and the Lakes Region Curling Association, as well as access to downloadable registration forms, is available on the LRCA web site at lakescurlingnh.org. Visitors to the site can view informative videos, access information about curling rules and game play, and find the latest information about LRCA events and activities.
The only equipment that curling participants need is a pair of clean-soled athletic shoes. All other equipment is provided.
