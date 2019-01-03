LACONIA — Cub Scout Pack 68 is holding a Ham & Bean Supper on Saturday, Jan. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. The supper will include assorted side dishes, and will be held at The Margate.
Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 at the door.
For more information, email nhpack68@gmail.com, or call 603-630-2974.
