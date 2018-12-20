MEREDITH — Holiday cheer was delivered this past weekend to many homes in the community by Meredith Cub Scout Pack 55 and Interlakes Community Caregivers, Inc.
“Our Community Caregivers’ neighbors were thrilled and grateful to receive beautiful Christmas Wreaths from the Cub Scouts,” stated Ann Sprague, Community Caregivers executive director.
“I had so much fun meeting the neighbors – the looks on their faces when we delivered the wreaths made my day,” said Erica Whitcher, leader of the Meredith Cub Scout Pack.
Whitcher explained that a generous donor purchased two dozen wreaths at their annual Christmas Wreath sale, and wanted them given back to the community. Whitcher contacted Sprague, who then reached out to their neighbors to see who’d like one. Connie Cunningham, a Caregivers board member, came along to take photos at the delivery on Dec. 15.
Cub Scout Pack 55 is an active group that welcomes boys and girls from kindergarten through fifth grade. Regular Den meetings are held every other Tuesday at the First Congregational Church of Meredith at 6:30 p.m. Pack meetings are held once a month at the Meredith Community Center.
The Cub Scout program is designed to be a family scouting program which encourages participation from all family members. Activities include hiking, camping, exploring the outdoors, and community service projects. Projects and activities focus on being part of a family, a team, and a community. For more information, contact Erica Whitcher at 603-677-2143, or eswhitcherlvt@gmail.com.
For more information about Interlakes Community Caregivers, Inc., contact Ann Sprague at 603-253-9275, or Director.Caregivers@gmail.com. Follow them on Facebook, or visit www.InterlakesCommunityCaregivers.org.
