LACONIA – For the fourth year, CruCon Cruise Outlet in Moultonborough is the $25,000 Presenting Sponsor of the 37th Annual Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction.
"We are thrilled to have CruCon Cruise Outlet as our presenting sponsor again this year," stated Jaimie Sousa, chair of the children's auction board. "Their dedication to supporting children and families in our communities is a part of their culture that really shines through."
CruCon has been involved with the auction for seven years, and their support extends beyond sponsorship. CruCon conducts a drive for items, and employees bring in a large number of items to be auctioned off. In addition, when the auction goes on air, CruCon welcomes all employees to participate, even while they work.
"We are glad to sponsor this worthy event," said Royal Ahmadi, president of CruCon Cruise Outlet. "The contributions that the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction makes to the young people in our community is remarkable. We all benefit when we lift up children and give them the love, support, and opportunities that they need to thrive."
