MOULTONBOROUGH — On Thursday, July 25, learn about the wildlife who come out after dark. No one has to stay up late to get a close look at elusive nocturnal creatures. Meet three live creatures of the night with a naturalist from Squam Lake Natural Science Center to learn details of their adaptations which make them well-suited for night life.
Held at The Loon Center, Summer Nature Talks are presented Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. in July and August. All programs are free.
The following talk will be Thursday, Aug. 1, when Marc Stowbridge will present Astronomy for Birders.
For more information about the Loon Center, call 603-476-5666, or visit www.loon.org.
