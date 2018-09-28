LACONIA — The opening reception for the art and photography exhibit sponsored by Creative Recovery, originally scheduled for Sept. 20, is now rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The show, featuring the works of those recovering from substance misuse, will remain on display at the Busiel Mill, at One Mill Plaza, through the end of the month.
Creative Recovery operates through Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region. Led by Elaine Morrison and Richard Smith, the program teaches the participants to express themselves through art and photography and to work at improving those skills.
The opening reception offers a chance for visitors to meet the artists and hear their stories.
For further information, contact Richard Smith at richard9445@me.com.
