MEREDITH — Join artist Patsy Frasier at the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a shadow box needle felting workshop.
Focus on the fun of needle felting an adorable 5 by 5 shadow box that can sit on your shelf or hang on the wall. Create a background and a foreground, then pull them together to make a creative scene. Bring your own inspiration or use some of the great ones supplied at class.
