MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery has a Landscapes in Sparkling Glass class taking place on Sunday, Nov. 4, from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
In this class, participants will work with melted glass to create a landscape. The session will cover design, creating depth, kiln firing, glass cutting and coldworking. Use selected colors of sparkling Bullseye Glass (coe 90) in sheet, frit and powder to bring photos and drawings for ideas to life. Realism is hard to replicate in glass, so a flexible attitude is helpful. All levels are welcome.
Tuition for the class is $140, and pre-registration is required. Space is limited.
To register for this workshop, call 603-279-7920, or stop by the gallery, located at 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
For more information, visit www.meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes, or www.facebook.com/nhcraft.
