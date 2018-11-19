MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will offer a Fresh Holiday Arrangement class on Sunday, Dec. 16, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Instructor Shirley Glines, owner and designer of Zoe Jax Gin Designs, will lead the workshop.
Tuition is $30 per student and there is no materials fee. Many sizes will be available. Students will need to bring a basket or container that is 12-14” or less in size, which will be used as the base of the arrangement.
Space is limited. Pre-registration is required at 603-279-7920.
