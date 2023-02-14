NORTHFIELD —  A curated group of over 20 local artisans and small businesses will converge at the base of Highland Mountain Bike Park to showcase their creations on Saturday, Feb. 18. This gathering of unique vendors is coming together to support the Keck Golden Ticket Scholarship Foundation.

The foundation was started in 2020 in memory of Dr. Eric Keck to provide all kids with participation and leadership opportunities in action sports through financial assistance, training and mentorship.

