NORTHFIELD — A curated group of over 20 local artisans and small businesses will converge at the base of Highland Mountain Bike Park to showcase their creations on Saturday, Feb. 18. This gathering of unique vendors is coming together to support the Keck Golden Ticket Scholarship Foundation.
The foundation was started in 2020 in memory of Dr. Eric Keck to provide all kids with participation and leadership opportunities in action sports through financial assistance, training and mentorship.
A sample of vendors participating include Briar Bush Farm, Sweets by Spencer, Rayne Refillery, Witching Hour Coffee, The Edge Tie Dye, Kajay Designs LLC and Hannah’s Kitchen.
Mead Made Photography will also be making an appearance and offering mini photo shoots for individuals, families, and couples with photographer Taylor Mead.
Joe Lovell, a local photographer, brings a unique perspective to this event. Lovell is the EMS patrol manager at Highland Mountain Bike Park and owner of Joe Lovell Photography. Skiing, rather than mountain biking, was Lovell’s inspiration for pursuing training as an emergency medical technician. Skiing remains a passion, but the longer season that mountain biking offers won him over.
“Highland Bike Park is one of my favorite places. It is great to be part of an event that helps local kids to get into a sport that I love and become part of the biking family and community that Highland supports,” Lovell said.
The craft fair is Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at Highland Mountain Bike Park, 75 Ski Hill Drive. In case of bad weather, the event will be held on Sunday, Feb. 19.
