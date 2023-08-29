MEREDITH — Join the League of NH Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery for Autumn Artistry: A Series of Demonstrations. On three weekends in September, the Gallery will host League artists who will demonstrate their creative processes in non-metal jewelry and two types of fiber arts.

Visit Becky Sawyer as she crafts her one-of-a-kind hand drawn and colored jewelry. Flowers, birds and animals are just a few of the designs Becky creates with such incredible detail they are simply mini works of art. Some pieces are inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright, others by stained-glass windows and most recently Becky has embarked on earrings that have tiered shapes of color which descend in size. These are perfect adornments for those who want to stand out. Using polystyrene, Becky draws the outlines, hand colors them, and then using an x-acto knife, cuts out intricate shapes. Sawyer will be demonstrating her process on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

