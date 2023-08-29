On Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., come by to visit Becky Sawyer as she crafts her one-of-a-kind hand drawn and colored jewelry at the League of NH Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery. (Courtesy photo)
Janis Carroll
Janis Carroll
MEREDITH — Join the League of NH Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery for Autumn Artistry: A Series of Demonstrations. On three weekends in September, the Gallery will host League artists who will demonstrate their creative processes in non-metal jewelry and two types of fiber arts.
Visit Becky Sawyer as she crafts her one-of-a-kind hand drawn and colored jewelry. Flowers, birds and animals are just a few of the designs Becky creates with such incredible detail they are simply mini works of art. Some pieces are inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright, others by stained-glass windows and most recently Becky has embarked on earrings that have tiered shapes of color which descend in size. These are perfect adornments for those who want to stand out. Using polystyrene, Becky draws the outlines, hand colors them, and then using an x-acto knife, cuts out intricate shapes. Sawyer will be demonstrating her process on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
On Sunday, Sept. 17, from 1 to 3 p.m., Nancy Evans designs and creates nuno felted wearable art. Her scarflettes may be worn as a short neckpiece. With the use of bold colors, they are embellished with beads, lace and felted baubles so that no two are alike. Nancy’s scarves and jackets are made with eco dyed pigments and nature inspired designs in soft colorations which are a perfect reflection of fall.
Needle felting is the hot new fiber art. Artist Patsy Frasier will demonstrate this fun process to show how she creates fiber sculptures, beginning with loose wool. The process is mesmerizing as the soft tufts of raw colored wool transform under Patsy’s needle into elves, gnomes, mice and other adorable creatures. Patsy will demonstrate Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The League of NH Meredith Fine Craft Gallery is located at 279 Daniel Webster Hwy.
