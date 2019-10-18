LACONIA — The Belknap County Farm will be the subject of a joint meeting of the Laconia Historical and Museum Society and the Thompson Ames Historical Society of Gilford, on Monday Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m., in the lower revel rotary hall at Laconia Public Library.
The program will expand on the Upper Gallery County Farm Exhibit, which continues into December.
Since before the Civil War, the land comprising today's county facility, Blueberry Lane, O'Shea Industrial Park and adjacent neighborhoods, made up almost 500 acres of the Belknap County Farm, until the mid-20th century.
“The stories of what grew to be a model facility endure,” said Pat Tierney, executive director of the Laconia society. “Before most of the land was sold in 1962, local communities looked to the Farm and Alms House for agricultural excellence, care for the needy, labor for food and housing, a prison for criminals, and a cemetery for those who never left.”
Tierney and other exhibit contributors will present tales and timelines that emerged over the years.
The program is free and open to the public. For further information, call 603-527-1278, or visit www.laconiahistory.org.
