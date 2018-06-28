GILFORD —The Crunchy Western Boys will perform a tribute to the music of Bob Marley this Saturday, June 28, at Patrick’s Pub.
The winners of New Hampshire Magazine’s Best Americana Band, and the forefathers of “crunchy western” music, Jim McHugh, Morris Manning, Steve McBrian, and Jacob Stern deliver a homegrown, crunchy cookin’ performance with mando, bass, fiddle, guitar, dobro, and vocals. Their unique sounds are sure to tame the wildest beast or maybe even awaken the spirit within.
The group will perform at Patrick’s at 9 p.m.
Patrick’s plays host five nights a week to live music, starting with open mic on Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m., Cody James on Wednesdays at 8 p.m., Acoustic Thursday with local favorites at 8 p.m., and Dueling Pianos every Friday at 9 p.m.
For more information, visit www.patrickspub.com or call 603-293-0841.
