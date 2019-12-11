WOLFEBORO — Setting a record this year with over 19,000 visitors, Wright Museum relied on many sources of support, including corporate sponsors.
“Corporate support has continued to increase year after year, as we build partnerships that focus on enhancing our community,” said Wright Museum Executive Director Mike Culver. “Our vision as a cultural institution mutually aligns with that of the corporate sector.”
Lorie Hopkins from NFP Insurance, who sponsored two community events this year at Wright Museum, said such partnerships are important to towns like Wolfeboro. “We are a town with a wonderful year-round community that also depends on tourists, many of whom call this area home for several months each year,” she said. “A place like Wright is important because it educates, inspires and brings people here that might not otherwise know about Wolfeboro.”
For fellow museum sponsor Kevin Lawlor, Edward Jones financial advisor, supporting Wright Museum makes business sense. “The Wright is a wonderful investment,” he said. “They educate kids, travel to area senior centers and provide on-site talks, and help all of us better understand ourselves as Americans.”
With nearly 24 corporate sponsors in 2019 alone, Culver said Wright Museum’s role as a steward of the past corresponds with its vision of the future. “We need to continue to grow our programs, curate in-house and bring in top-notch exhibits, and essentially provide value to Wolfeboro and the entire Lakes Region,” he said.
To learn more, visit wrightmuseum.org.
