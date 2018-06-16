LACONIA — The Revs. Paula Gile and Ed Koonz, pastors at the Congregational Church of Laconia, UCC are inviting any and all to join them this Wednesday, June 20, for a conversation about “Christianity, Church & Gay Pride.” The gathering will be at 5:30 p.m. at El Jimador Restaurant, 171 Daniel Webster Highway in Belmont. Purchase your own for food, and beverage, the conversation is free.
The Congregational Church of Laconia is an open and affirming, just peace congregation of the United Church of Christ.
