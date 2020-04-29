MEREDITH — The Belknap County Conservation District Tree Sale is on, Saturday and Sunday, May 2-3, at Picnic Rock Farm on Route 3. Surplus plants will be sold for those who did not pre-order. The sale will run 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. Cash and checks will be accepted for payment.
Plants for sale include high bush blueberries, raspberry canes, low bush cranberry and blueberry, fruit trees, asparagus crowns, hops, black walnut saplings, hard and softwoods and firs. BCCD will also give away small packets of common milkweed seeds, which are grown to support monarch butterflies. Social distancing is encouraged while visiting the farm.
Customers picking up pre-ordered plants will now do so on Friday, May 8, 5-7:30 p.m., in the parking lot behind the Old Town Hall, 1800 New Hampshire Route 140 in Gilmanton Iron Works. The Old Town Hall is 0.1 miles west of the fire station. Customers also have the option to pick up pre-ordered plants on Sunday, May 3 at Picnic Rock Farm.
For more information, call 603-527-5880.
