It’s time to place your order for Belknap County Conservation District Flowering Bulb Sale fundraiser. Plant this fall for a gorgeous spring and summer next year. Offered are multiple varieties of daffodil, tulip, crocus, hyacinth, allium and more; 28 varieties. Not only are these flowers beautiful but many are deer resistant, support pollinators, and will rebloom for several years.
Order deadline is Sept. 10 with customers receiving their purchases in mid-October.
For more information about the individual selections and to download an order form visit website https://www.belknapccd.org/fundraisers, or call the Conservation District at 603-527-5880 to request that information be mailed to you. Your order will help support natural resource conservation projects in Belknap County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.