ASHLAND — Congressional candidates Bruce Crochetiere and Lynne Blankebeker will be guests of the Pemi-Baker Valley Republican Committee on Friday, July 20, at the American Legion Hall, 37 Main St.
The meeting will take place during a spaghetti dinner that runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person, half-price for children 5 - 12, and free for those 4 and under. There is a special family price of $25.
The evening will feature free door prizes, and the committee will be taking donations of nonperishable goods for the Plymouth Community Closet.
For further information, call Cindy at 603-536-3880.
