LACONIA — The Congregational Church of Laconia, 69 Pleasant Street, will host a free Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 26. The meal will be prepared by in the church kitchen but will be served take-out style only. Dinner will be served at the back of the church. Signs will be posted.
The traditional dinner will be served from noon until 2 p.m. The meal will consist of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, green beans, gravy, and cranberry sauce, along with a piece of pie and bottled water.
Each meal will be served in a bio-degradable container and will have plastic ware, salt and pepper, sugar, and a napkin. The pie will be in a separate container, as will be the fresh cranberry sauce.
This Thanksgiving Dinner started so many years ago with funds from a Laconia elementary school teacher with a vision for a community meal for anyone to share. This is a tradition the Congregational church has continued.
Because of COVID 19, the upmost care will be taken for the preparing and serving of the food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.