LACONIA — The Parish Activities Committee of the Congregational Church of Laconia United Church of Christ will hold their fall rummage sale at the church, 18 Veterans Square. For three days, the community will have the opportunity to search for articles of clothing, housewares and other items. Sale hours are Thursday, Oct. 10, 5-7 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-noon.
Anyone with items to donate, including clothing, small furniture, kitchenware, bed linens and other household items, can drop them off Monday, Oct. 7, Tuesday, Oct. 8, and Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
