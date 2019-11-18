LACONIA — The Parish Activities and Outreach committees of the Congregational Church of Laconia United Church of Christ will host their 95th Holiday Christmas Fair, at the church, located at the corner of Veterans Square and Pleasant Street.
Visitors can start Christmas shopping, or find ornaments to trim the tree, or a wreath. Shoppers will find gifts for family, friends, teachers or co-workers. The fair will feature jewelry, plants, knits, and Advent calendars. There will also be a silent auction. This year there will be Letters to Santa for both young and old. The doors open for sales on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 9 a.m., and remain open through 2 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.