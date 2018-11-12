LACONIA — The 2018 Christmas Fair at the Congregational Church of Laconia will take place Saturday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. During the fair, a 350 million-year-old fossil ammonite will be raffled off. The drawing will be held at 1 p.m. The fair will be at 18 Veteran’s Square.
Besides the special raffle, there will be a cookie walk, hand-knit items, ornaments, jewelry, crafts, a 'nice as new' table, live plants, live wreaths, freshly baked goods including pies and breads, and a silent auction.
For more information, call 603-524-0668.
