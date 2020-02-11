CONCORD — Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association is accepting nominations for its 22nd annual Kay Sidway Award through Feb. 12. The award is presented to an individual who has devoted themselves to education, nurturing and well-being of families in a community served by Concord Regional VNA. Nominations can be submitted by visiting bit.ly/ksidwaynominee.
The award was initially presented in 1998 to educator Kay Sidway to honor her dedication to the children of Concord. Since then, individuals who serve the Greater Concord region and Merrimack County have been honored, including the late State Rep. Mary Stuart Gile, Oglesby Young, M.D., and Bow School District social worker Pauline Laliberte.
The award winner will be a role model through their work to improve quality of life for fellow citizens, demonstrates concern for the health and well-being of the community, makes a positive impact for children and families in the Greater Concord or Merrimack County communities, demonstrates a commitment to the education, nurturing, and well-being of families, and collaborates with local agencies to identify needs.
Nominators must provide the nominee’s name, organization, position or title, and a narrative of up to 300 words describing how the nominee meets the criteria.
The 2020 Kay Sidway Award recipient will be notified in early spring, and will be honored during Concord Regional VNA’s annual Passion for Caring fundraising event, Wednesday, May 6, at the Hotel Concord.
For more information about Passion for Caring and about the Kay Sidway Award, visit crvna.org/passionforcaring.
