CONCORD — With help from founding donors Norm and Melinda Payson, Concord Hospital Payson Center for Cancer Care’s annual Rock ‘N Race has gone virtual, and supporters have the opportunity to double the value of their donations.
The Paysons were a driving force when the Payson Center was established, and have been loyal supporters since. This year, they have committed through their private foundation to match what Rock ‘N Race participants raise, dollar for dollar, up to $150,000.
“Melinda and I know how important the programs and services at the HOPE Resource Center are for those with cancer and their families,” said Dr. Norm Payson.
This year, instead of gathering at the Statehouse to walk or run 5K, participants will raise funds throughout the month of June, at their own pace on their own course.
“Volunteers and trust staff are working hard to create a memorable virtual race,” said Pamela Puleo, chief advancement officer. The Race Committee is encouraging participants to form teams and ask family and friends to support their fundraising, then walk or run together during June, using proper social distancing guidelines.
Participants can register by visiting giveto.concordhospital.org/events/rock-n-race. Participants who register by June 5 will receive a Rock ‘N Race tee-shirt. For more information, call 603-227-7000, ext. 5234. Rock ‘N Race is presented by Merrimack County Savings Bank.
