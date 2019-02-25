CONCORD — Concord Hospital Trust is now accepting applications for 2019 funding through the Concord Hospital Trust Scholarship Fund for nursing and allied health students.
The Concord Hospital Trust Scholarship Committee has developed scholarship eligibility guidelines and will make decisions on fund awards. With approximately $35,000 awarded annually, scholarships typically range from $1,000-$3,000.
Scholarships are awarded based on financial need, academic merit, personal character and other criteria. Students who have lived within Concord Hospital’s primary service area for more than one year or who graduated from a high school within the service area, or who are employed by Concord Hospital, are eligible to apply.
The application is available by visiting ch-trust.org. All applications must be received or postmarked by April 30. Award decisions will be completed by June.
For more information about the Scholarship Fund, the eligibility requirements or to apply, visit ch-trust.org, or call 603-227-7000, ext. 5209.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.