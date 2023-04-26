LACONIA — Calling all golfers. Join Concord Hospital – Laconia for the Laconia Golf Classic on Monday, May 22, presented by Stewart’s Ambulance Services. All funds raised for this event will support the Concord Hospital - Laconia Dental Center and all of its programs and services.

Enjoy your day out on the green at the exclusive Laconia Country Club. Start the day at 11 a.m. with registration and a welcome barbecue. Hit the links at noon with a shotgun start and wrap up the day with an awards reception in the clubhouse. Raffles, giveaways, hole-in-one prizes with a chance to win a new car or Kubota tractor (sponsored by Irwin Automotive Group and Dr. Paul Racicot) and more.

