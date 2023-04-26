LACONIA — Calling all golfers. Join Concord Hospital – Laconia for the Laconia Golf Classic on Monday, May 22, presented by Stewart’s Ambulance Services. All funds raised for this event will support the Concord Hospital - Laconia Dental Center and all of its programs and services.
Enjoy your day out on the green at the exclusive Laconia Country Club. Start the day at 11 a.m. with registration and a welcome barbecue. Hit the links at noon with a shotgun start and wrap up the day with an awards reception in the clubhouse. Raffles, giveaways, hole-in-one prizes with a chance to win a new car or Kubota tractor (sponsored by Irwin Automotive Group and Dr. Paul Racicot) and more.
The Dental Center is a resource for community members to receive the dental care needed. Programs and services provided allow patients to maintain their dental health, as well as receive necessary procedures required for various further medical procedures and treatment plans. This subsidized program welcomes patients regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay.
Event sponsors supporting this event to date include: Stewart’s Ambulance Service, Daymark Solutions, HUB International of New England, Concord Orthopaedics, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Engelberth Construction, Franklin Savings Bank, Golden View Health Care Center, New Hampshire Distributors and Orr & Reno, PA.
For more information or to register your team, go online to ch-trust.org or call 603-737-6752.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.