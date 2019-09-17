GILFORD — Join the Concerned Citizens Group on Monday, Sept. 23 to explore the politics of Islam. This group, not against the religion, wants to inform the public of the broader aspects of what Islam is doing, where and why.
Videos will be shown at the Gilford Public Library downstairs on Monday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m., and doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. Discussion will follow several short videos. For more information, contact concitgroup@gmail.com.
