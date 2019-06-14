GILFORD — The Concerned Citizen's Group will present a video interview with Candace Owens and Australian Imam Mohamad Tawhidi on the reformation of Islam. The video will be shown at the Gilford Public Library downstairs on Monday, June 17, at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend. A discussion will follow the 60-minute video. For more information, email concitgroup@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.