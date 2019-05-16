GILFORD — Join the Concerned Citizen’s Group for a friendly discussion of political Islam. Topics include the Koran and Sharia.
The group meets the third Monday of each month downstairs at the Gilford Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to show videos and discuss the world of Islam. This month's meeting is May 20. Bring questions. The group seeks to understand more about Muslims.
This is not a library-sponsored event. For more information, contact concitgroup@gmail.com. All are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.