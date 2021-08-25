LACONIA — Lezama Family Happy Tails Dog Park is holding a community yard sale Saturday, Sept. 4, 9 a.m.–2 p.m., at 55 Growtth Road.
Help celebrate the park's third anniversary by showing support for the off-leash dog park, open since September 2018.
All proceeds from the dog park table will benefit the park. Drop off times and locations will be shared the week before the yard sale. No electronics will be accepted.
Booth space of 10-by-10-feet is available to individuals, groups or vendors for a $20 donation. Participants must provide their own tables and chairs, and there is no running water or electricity at the park.
Yard sale registration and check should be mailed to Happy Tails Dog Park of the Lakes Region, P.O. Box 6184, Laconia, NH 03247-6184, and include name, company if appropriate, address, email address, phone number, number of spaces requested, and total donated.
